The provisions related to domestic content, energy communities, and marine and hydrokinetic facilities apply to facilities placed into service after December 31, 2022.

For certain types of facilities, taxpayers can generally elect to claim an investment tax credit (as described below) rather than a production tax credit.

Under current law, the amount of the credit is 1.5 cents per kWh (subject to an inflation adjustment) of electricity produced from wind, solar, closed-loop biomass, and geothermal energy, subject to certain phaseouts applicable to each type of facility. Credits for electricity produced from qualified hydropower, marine and hydrokinetic energy, and certain other facilities are generally reduced by 50%.

Current law allows a production tax credit (i.e., a credit per kilowatt hour ("kWh")) for electricity produced from renewable resources at certain facilities, to be claimed over a 10-year period from when the facility is placed in service. The credit is available for electricity produced from wind facilities as well as closedloop biomass, open-loop biomass, geothermal, landfill gas, trash, qualified hydropower, and marine and hydrokinetic energy facilities, but only if the construction of such facilities began before January 1, 2022. The ability to claim production tax credits for solar facilities has lapsed.

Change