The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the Act) has been celebrated for its proposed extension and expansion of credits for renewable energy project developers. However, there are also significant wins for US manufacturers of renewable energy technology. This post focuses on the proposed amendments to section 48C1, a tax credit for the cost of factories to manufacture clean energy components, and the proposed enactment of section 45X, which is a tax credit that manufacturers earn for each unit of clean energy components manufactured.2 An overview of the new investment tax credit for semi-conductor factories that was enacted in the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 is also provided.

Section 48C Manufacturers' Tax Credit

Effective January 1, 2023, the Act expands section 48C to provide $10 billion in tax credits. The tax credit is 30 percent of the amount invested in new or upgraded factories to build specified renewable energy components.

Types of Clean Energy Components that can be Built by a Factory Eligible for Section 48C Credit

There are several notable expansions to the list of manufactured products that will qualify for the advanced energy project credit under section 48C. First, the definition of "qualifying advanced energy project" for purposes of section 48C is expanded from strictly facilities that manufacture certain renewable energy components to include facilities that also recycle qualifying property.3 Second, qualifying property and components will include products designed to be used to produce energy from water,4 along with those designed to be used to produce energy from the sun, wind, geothermal deposits, and other renewable resources.

The new list also includes grid modernization equipment and components,5 property designed to "capture, remove, use, or sequester carbon oxide emissions"6, equipment designed to "refine, electrolyze, or blend any fuel, chemical, or product which is renewable or low-carbon and low emission,"7 products designed to produce energy conservation technologies8, and technology, components, and materials for electric or fuel cell vehicles and their associated charging or refueling infrastructure,9 including, specifically, heavy duty vehicles (those with a weight rating of over 14,000 pounds).10

Finally, the proposed expansion of section 48C would broadly encompass all other such advanced energy property designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as may be determined by the IRS (including any property that re-equips existing infrastructure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 percent).11 Such sweeping language may leave open the opportunity for new technologies to take advantage of these credits in the future.

Section 48C's Allocation Process and Cap

Factory owners will need to apply to the IRS for an allocation of the section 48C credit. That is, a factory may otherwise appear eligible for the section 48C credit, but the factory owner may not claim the credit without being awarded an allocation from the IRS.12 The IRS will have 180 days from the date of enactment of the Act to establish a program to consider and award certifications for qualified investments,13 then applicants will have two years from the date of certification by the IRS to provide evidence that the requirements of the certification have been met and that the project has been placed in service.14 Once awarded, the IRS will publicly disclose the identity of the applicant and the amount of credit the applicant is to receive.15

The section 48C credit is not subject to phaseouts, which are unnecessary given the certification system, credit amount cap, and the two year deadline to get the facility up and running.

Construction Labor Requirements

The construction of, or upgrade to, the factory will have to be done by workers who are paid the equivalent of union wages with apprentices hired for the construction (unless an apprenticeship program is not available). Unlike other tax credits regimes under IRA, a taxpayer cannot avoid these requirements by "beginning construction" on the factory within 59 days of the IRS publishing guidance addressing the wage and apprenticeship rules.16 These requirements do not apply to the factory workers who will fabricate the renewable energy components at the factory. 17

Energy Communities

Forty percent of the $10 billion in credits is earmarked for factories located in "energy communities"18 meaning those factories are built in a census tract (or a directly adjoining census tract), in which, after December 31, 1999, a coal mine has closed or a coal-fired electric generating unit has been closed.19

Impermissible Double Benefit

The Act's amendment to section 48C prohibits certain double tax credit benefits. A taxpayer is not allowed to benefit from the expanded section 48C credit if the investment in the factory already qualifies for a tax credit under section 48D (clean electricity investment credit), section 45Q (carbon capture credit for carbon oxide sequestration), or section 45V (clean hydrogen production credit ).20 In any event, it is difficult to imagine how a factory could realistically have qualified for a section 48C credit and any of the prohibited credits.

Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit

The Act adds new section 45X that provides a tax credit for each eligible component, as described below, produced in the US and sold by a manufacturer to an unrelated person. The credit would apply to components produced and sold after December 31, 2022, and would begin to phase out starting in 2030.

Clean Energy Equipment that would Qualify for Credit Under Section 45X

Eligible components under section 45X include photovoltaic cells and wafers, solar grade polysilicon, polymeric backsheets, solar modules, wind energy components, torque tubes, structural fasteners, electrode active materials, battery cells, battery modules, and certain critical minerals.21 Subject to certain additional calculations, the amount of the total credit is the sum of the amounts corresponding to each eligible component reproduced in the table below. The tables below indicate the eligible component, the definition of such component, and its corresponding credit amount:22

Solar Components

Eligible Component Definition Credit Amount Thin film photovoltaic cell or a crystalline photovoltaic cell Smallest semiconductor element of a solar module which performs the immediate conversion of light into electricity. Four cents multiplied by the capacity of such cell (expressed on a per direct current watt basis) Photovoltaic wafer A thin slice, sheet, or layer of semiconductor material of at least 240 square centimeters produced by a single manufacturer either directly from molten or evaporated solar grade polysilicon or deposition of solar grade thin film semiconductor photon absorber layer, or through formation of an ingot from molten polysilicon and subsequent slicing, and which comprises the substrate or absorber layer of one or more photovoltaic cells. $12 per square meter Solar grade polysilicon Silicon which is suitable for use in photovoltaic manufacturing and is purified to a minimum purity of 99.999999 percent silicon by mass. $3 per kilogram Polymeric back sheet A sheet on the back of a solar module which acts as an electric insulator and protects the inner components of such module from the surrounding environment. 40 cents per square meter Solar module Connection and lamination of photovoltaic cells into an environmentally protected final assembly which is suitable to generate electricity when exposed to sunlight, and is ready for installation without an additional manufacturing process. Seven cents multiplied by the capacity of such module (expressed on a per direct current watt basis) Torque tube A structural steel support element (including longitudinal purlins) which is a part of a solar tracker, is of any cross-sectional shape, may be assembled from individually manufactured segments, spans longitudinally between foundation posts, supports solar panels and is connected to a mounting attachment for solar panels (with or without separate module interface rails), and is rotated by means of a drive system. 87 cents per kilogram Structural fastener A component which is used to connect the mechanical and drive system components of a solar tracker to the foundation of such solar tracker, to connect torque tubes to drive assemblies, or to connect segments of torque tubes to one another. $2.28 per kilogram

Offshore Wind