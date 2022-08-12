self

Milbank LLP Global Project, Energy and Infrastructure Finance partner Allan Marks was featured on New Project Media's Interconnections podcast, breaking down key investment incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. This landmark package of climate, energy and tax measures will stimulate investment in renewables and clean energy, domestic manufacturing, and decarbonization to sharply curtail greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking with NPM's Managing Editor Jon Berke on the podcast, Mr. Marks discussed:

tax credits for wind and solar power projects, clean hydrogen, energy storage, carbon capture and sequestration, interconnection and microgrids

stabilizing supply chains with incentives for domestic manufacturing and workforce development

direct pay, tax equity and monetization of tax credits

regional opportunities and challenges for transmission, grid access and offshore wind

what the legislation will mean for the energy transition and investment opportunities in the energy sector

Click above to listen to the full podcast episode, or click here.

Click here for the Forbes article in which Mr. Marks breaks down in detail the energy provisions in the original Senate version of the Act (which were incorporated into the final House version largely unchanged).

