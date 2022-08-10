This month we are excited to feature FirstLight Power, a leading clean power producer and energy storage company with operating and development assets in New England, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, including an operating portfolio of nearly 1,400 megawatts of pumped-hydro storage, battery storage, hydroelectric generation, and solar generation – the largest clean energy generation portfolio in New England today.

Based in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operating offices in Northfield, Massachusetts, and New Milford, Connecticut, FirstLight provides stewardship of and recreational access to 14,000 acres of land and waters along the Allegheny, Connecticut, Housatonic, Shetucket, Still, and Quinebaug Rivers.

Recently, Mintz represented FirstLight in connection with its participation in a consortium of investors led by project sponsors Invenergy and energyRe to bid for a lease in the New York Bight offshore wind lease sale.

The consortium, Invenergy Wind Offshore LLC, was the winner of an 83,976-acre area of seabed leased by the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). The winning bid of $645 million secured lease OCS-A 0542, one of the largest awarded in the New York Bight offshore wind lease sale. The project sponsors and investors bring together decades of expertise in the development, engineering, construction, and financing of large-scale renewable generation projects.

FirstLight is part of a consortium of investors, alongside the project sponsors, that includes Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BX), CDPQ, and Ullico Infrastructure Fund.

"FirstLight Power is proud to support Invenergy Wind Offshore's successful participation in the historic New York Bight auction as a significant financial sponsor," said Alicia Barton, President and CEO of FirstLight. "We are excited to be part of this outstanding consortium of partners that will deliver new offshore wind to help meet the Biden administration's goal of reaching 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030."

