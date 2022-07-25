ARTICLE

Bob Shapiro, partner in Norton Rose Fulbright's Washington office, joins us to discuss the new regulations in PJM and new FERC rules aimed at easing crowded interconnection queues. We discuss how PJM is addressing its backlog, summarize the two interconnection proposals, speculate about the biggest winners and losers, address how the FERC proposal differs from the PJM regulations and more.

