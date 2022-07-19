Upcoming Events:

Dynamo Event: Innovation in the Energy Transition: Summer Soiree

*Tom Burton is speaking at this event

July 19, 2022

Boston, MA

Women's Energy Network Event: California Chapter: California Wildfires

July 15, 2022

Virtual

Women's Energy Network Event: Greater Pittsburgh Chapter: Field Day & Family Picnic

July 17, 2022

Wexford, PA

Infocast Event: Tax Equity Structures and Solutions for Today's Renewable Projects

July 20 – 21, 2022

New York, NY

Wood Mackenzie Event: Global Coal Forum: Coal and The Future of Energy

July 19 – 20, 2022

Virtual

Women's Energy Network Event: Carolinas Chapter: Charlotte Food Hall Event

July 20, 2022

Charlotte, NC

Women's Energy Network Event: WEN Global Chapter: Hot Summer Movie Discussion Series

July 20, 2022

Virtual

Infocast Event: Renewable Energy Hedging for Today's Markets

July 20 – 21, 2022

New York, NY

Greentown Labs Event: Transition On Tap: Investor Readiness with Vinson & Elkins LLP

July 21, 2022

Houston, TX

Solar Energy Industries Association Event: DEIJ Webinar Series: Commitment to Action

July 21, 2022

Webinar

Women's Energy Network Event: Colorado Chapter: Real Talk Peer Group

July 21, 2022

Denver, CO

Women's Energy Network Event: Ohio Chapter: Rise Together - Leadership Breakfast

July 21, 2022

Columbus, OH

Infocast Event: CSS / Decarbonization Summit

July 25 – 27, 2022

Houston, Texas

NE Women in Energy and the Environment Event: NEEP's Ready, Set, Scale.

July 26, 2022

Virtual

NE Women in Energy and the Environment Event: WEST's What Is Your Leadership Style?

July 26, 2022

Virtual

Women's Energy Network Event: Houston Chapter: July Luncheon in The Woodlands

July 26, 2022

The Woodlands, TX

Wood Mackenzie Event: Power & Renewables Conference: APAC

July 26 – 28, 2022

Virtual

Women's Energy Network Event: Greater Pittsburgh Chapter: Cigar & Bourbon Tasting

July 27, 2022

Cranberry Township, PA

Women's Energy Network Event: Carolinas Chapter: Raleigh Food Hall Gathering #2

July 28, 2022

Research Triangle Park, NC

Women's Energy Network Event: Greater Philadelphia Chapter: Social Media Tips and Tricks

July 28, 2022

Virtual

Women's Energy Network Event: Greater Pittsburgh Chapter: Ignite the Light Within

July 28, 2022

Washington, PA

Women's Energy Network Event: Houston Chapter: 'Better Together' Summer Party

July 28, 2022

Houston, TX

Women's Energy Network Event: South Louisiana Chapter: Report From Kyiv (Virtual)

July 31, 2022

Virtual

