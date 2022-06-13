Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP
United States:
Capital Account Implications For Renewable Energy Tax Credits
13 June 2022
Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP
In an upcoming webinar, partners David Burton and Hilary Lefko will discuss the current trends,
as well as capital account and tax basis implications for renewable
energy partnerships.
Capital account implications for renewable energy tax
credits
June 22, 2022 | 1:00 – 2:00 pm ET
This program is eligible for 1 hour of CLE credit in
California, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Texas.
Register for the webinar.
