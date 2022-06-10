Powered by Foley Podcast: Episode 1

The solar industry has faced challenges from a trade investigation underway at the Commerce Department, but a new Executive Order from the White House aims to calm industry nerves...for now. Is the solar industry back to business as usual?

In its inaugural podcast episode, Powered by Foley launches into discussion with the firm's Renewable Energy practice chair, Dave Clark, and the former acting general counsel and chief of staff at the Commerce Department, Mike Walsh, to unpack what's next for the Auxin investigation.

On the Powered podcast, Foley's Renewable Energy Team will bring you the key issues of the day in the renewable energy sector and energy transition market, the people making projects and deals move forward, and put it all into perspective so you're ready to tackle tomorrow.

