Last week at the Hart Energy Transition Capital Conference, Houston partner Matt Kapinos, leader of Akin Gump's project finance & development team, moderated a panel titled "Naturally: Renewable Natural Gas." The panel focused on the importance of renewable natural gas in reducing emissions, advancing towards a net-zero carbon emissions world and facilitating the energy transition. The panel also discussed the unique relationship between traditional energy companies and other capital providers focused on the energy transition. For more information on Akin Gump's experience in renewable natural gas and the energy transition, please visit our project finance & development page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.