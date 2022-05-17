Electric utilities across the country are moving quickly to retire coal-fired generation and add renewable generation. But the burning (or in the winter, chilling) question is what happens to reliability? Like a middle school math problem, will the renewable generation train accelerate fast enough to catch the decelerating coal generation train before it falls off the cliff where existing reserve margins are depleted? A recent report from the Midwestern Independent System Operator (MISO) indicates that the renewable train is not accelerating sufficiently in much of the American Midwest.1

Specifically, from 2021 to 2022 capacity in the MISO's north central zones (which include the heart of the central and upper Midwest) fell by 3.2 Gigawatts (GW). The drop since 2018 has been approximately 10 GW. MISO reports that the most recent drop was due almost entirely to coal retirements. Electric load, however, continued its post-COVID rebound.

The MISO report focused on the 2022-2023 recent planning resource auction (PRAs) where need and scarcity set the price for available electric generating capacity. The recent PRA resulted in a market clearing price in the resource-limited North Central Regions of $236.22 per megawatt (MW) day. That was 822% higher than in the South Region (including Louisiana and East Texas) which has seen less disruption due to coal retirements and achieved MW day capacity costs of only $2.88. A year ago, the price in the North Central region was only $5.00.

The North Central region includes parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and North Dakota and to date has relied heavily on coal, nuclear, oil and natural gas for its energy supply. While the region has seen substantial additions of onshore wind and solar, it has not been sufficient capacity to make up for the retirement of co-fired generation units in the area.