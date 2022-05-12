On May 11, 2022, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) held a competitive auction for two lease areas in the Carolina Long Bay area off the coast of North Carolina. After an exciting day, the auction concluded with

$315 million in bids, and BOEM announced the provisional winners of the lease areas:

Lease 0545 Lease 0546 Provisional Winners TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC Duke Energy Renewables Wind Total Lease Amount $160 million $155 million Developable Acres 54,937 55,154





Figure 1: Map of Carolina Long Bay Lease Areas. See Carolina Long Bay | Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (boem.gov).

Auction Format

Instead of the purely ascending monetary auctions held in the past, BOEM used a multi-factor auction format that included an 80 percent monetary bid and a 20 percent non-monetary factor, which required a commitment to make qualified monetary contributions to workforce training and/or supply chain development programs or initiatives. In addition, unlike the New York Bight auction, bidders were able to qualify and bid on and win one or two lease areas.

Next Steps

As it did with the recent New York Bight auction, BOEM will release round-by-round details of the auction in the coming days that identify the entities that participated and how they bid in each round. In the meantime, general round-by-round information can be found on BOEM's website.

Next, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has 30 days to conduct an antitrust review of the auction. After the DOJ review is completed, BOEM will send copies of the lease to each winner with instructions on how to execute the lease. Within 10 business days of receiving the lease, the auction winners must post financial assurances, pay any outstanding balance of their bonus bid (i.e., winning monetary bid minus bid deposit) and sign and return the lease. Once BOEM has received the signed leases and verified that all other required materials have been received, BOEM will execute the leases.

Potentially Last NC Auction for a While

Due to the looming offshore leasing moratorium that commences on July 1, this could be the last BOEM North Carolina offshore wind auction for the next 10 years. In 2020, former President Trump issued a memorandum stating: "I hereby withdraw from disposition by leasing for 10 years, beginning on July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2032: The portion of the area designated by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management as the Mid Atlantic Planning Area that lies south of the northern administrative boundary of North Carolina," which is the administrative boundary depicted on the Atlantic NAD 83 Federal Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Administrative Boundaries map. Therefore, while BOEM can move forward with planning and analysis for other areas off the North Carolina coast, it will not be able to issue new leases until the moratorium is lifted or ends.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.