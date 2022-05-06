On this podcast, we talk to companies across industries about the new and innovative ways in which they are getting electricity to their facilities, buildings and other sites. On this episode, we are talking to a company building upon some longstanding technologies for producing and storing energy that will play a key role in a more renewable and sustainable energy future.

We are pleased to welcome Paul Jacob, CEO of Rye Development, and Michael Rooney, Vice President of Project Management at Rye Development. Rye is a developer of new, low impact hydro-powered energy generation and energy storage in the U.S. We're thrilled to have Paul and Michael with us to talk about the growth of hydro-electric power, what Rye is working on, and what the future looks like for this long-time renewable technology.

To read more about Rye Development, visit: https://www.ryedevelopment.com/

Listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.