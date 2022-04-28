ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from United States

The Supreme Court Surprised Many Observers With This Clean Water Act Decision But It May Not Mean What Some Observers Think It Means. Mintz Today five Justices of the United States Supreme Court reversed a California Federal District Court Judge's decision vacating a Clean Water Act rule enacted by the Trump Administration EPA.

Army Corps Signals Narrowing Nationwide Permit 12 Beveridge & Diamond The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) recently published notice that it is initiating a formal review of Nationwide Permit (NWP) 12 a little over a year after its latest iteration took effect.

The Good News Is That The Judge Denied The NIMBY Motion To Halt The South Fork Wind Project Mintz But the less good news is that New York's first offshore wind project has to deal with endless NIMBY challenges at all after doing the...

New Washington State Law Puts Regulation Of PFAS In Products On The Fast Track Arnold & Porter On March 31, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed HB 1694 into law. The new law gives the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE or the Department) the authority to address PFAS in...

Three Big Things To Watch In Oil And Gas Markets Haynes and Boone Economic battles that spin out of control create the potential for oil to shoot up to $185/bbl—a level that experts say would trigger a global recession.