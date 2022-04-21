In a move to strengthen U.S. supply chain resiliency, the board of directors of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) unanimously approved a new domestic financing program, "Make More in America Initiative," on April 14, 2022. The program will support the establishment and expansion of U.S. manufacturing facilities and infrastructure projects that would facilitate U.S. exports. This is a significant expansion of EXIM's financing capabilities – one that has been requested by U.S. companies for many years and most recently by the White House. As the U.S. faces urgent supply chain issues in critical industries, the program offers a new funding option for U.S. manufacturers in critical areas such as renewable energy, energy storage, semiconductors and wireless communications equipment, as well as ports and other domestic infrastructure projects that would help facilitate exports.

In announcing the new program, EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis stated:

"The Make More in America Initiative will create new financing opportunities that spur manufacturing in the United States, support American jobs and boost America's ability to compete with countries like China. The global pandemic and other recent events have exposed supply chain gaps in critical sectors like advanced manufacturing and renewable energy. EXIM's Make More in America Initiative will be a key tool in tackling these issues, and it will ultimately help America manufacture more and export more."

Interested companies may start applying for financing under the new program immediately. EXIM will use existing application forms with supplemental information required. Longer processing timelines and some growing pains are expected as the program gets up and running.

Background

Pursuant to Executive Order 14017: America's Supply Chains, in June 2021, the White House released Building Resilient Supply Chains, Revitalizing American Manufacturing, and Fostering Broad-Based Growth, a report on the 100-day interagency supply chain review. The report recommended that EXIM "develop a proposal for Board consideration regarding whether and how to implement a new Domestic Financing Program to support the establishment and/or expansion of U.S. manufacturing facilities and infrastructure projects in the United States that would support U.S. exports. The proposal would support and facilitate U.S. exports while rebuilding U.S. manufacturing capacity." On Dec. 23, 2021, EXIM published a notice seeking public comment on a draft domestic financing proposal.

Key Terms of the Domestic Financing Program

The standard EXIM terms, conditions and requirements, such as reasonable assurance of repayment, additionality (that EXIM's financing is not competing with private sector financing), due diligence and underwriting, will apply to domestic projects financed under the new program. Key terms of the new program that would be different from the existing terms of EXIM's medium- and long-term overseas financing programs are detailed below.