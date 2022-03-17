CERAWeek, the annual gathering of chief executives, policymakers, investors, and other leaders of global energy companies and economies, was held in Houston and Arnold & Porter was there. We have been pleased to participate in this year's 40th anniversary event as we help clients navigating significant changes in energy, environmental regulation and financial markets.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm gave CERAWeek's keynote address, sharing important observations about the Biden Administration's energy policies, priorities and direction: