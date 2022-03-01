From February 23-25, 2022, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) held a competitive auction for six lease areas in the New York Bight area off the coast of New York and New Jersey. After the first day of the auction, it was already the biggest offshore wind lease sale in the United States with over $1.51 billion in bids and 13 bidders remaining. After an exciting day two, there was over $3.35 billion in bids and 12 bidders remaining. On day three, the auction finally concluded after 64 rounds with over $4.37 billion in bids, and BOEM announced the provisional auction winners for each of the six lease areas. View the winners and further details in this Legal Update.

