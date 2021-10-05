CITY HALL

Philadelphia Schools Superintendent Bill Hite Says He Will Step Down Next August

After nearly 10 years on the job, Philadelphia School District Superintendent William Hite said he will step down from his position when his contract expires in August 2022. His early tenure in Philadelphia was marked with financial instability, eventually requiring the closing of 23 schools. More recent financials, which projected a surplus for the first time in decades, led to the removal of the state-appointed School Reform Commission, which was replaced with the locally controlled school board. However, recent concerns over building conditions and student transportation have marred the return to school during the pandemic.

Philadelphia Flower Show Will Return to FDR Park in 2022

For only the second time in 200 years, Philadelphia's flower show will be held outside next year, returning to FDR park. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which organizes the show, says the theme for the show will be In Full Bloom, which will "explore the restorative and healing power of nature and plants."

City Employees Lag Behind in Reporting Vaccination Status

Labor officials reported that only 31 percent of Philadelphia's municipal employees have uploaded proof of vaccination on the city's internal reporting site, despite being required to either be vaccinated by September 1 or wear two masks. The city says that the actual number of employees vaccinated may be much higher than 31 percent, considering nearly 70 percent of adults citywide are fully vaccinated.

Councilmember Green Looks to Hold Hearing on Ranked-Choice Voting

At-Large Councilmember Derek Green introduced legislation last week to hold hearings on implementing ranked-choice voting in Philadelphia. The system would allow voters to rank their top candidates and has been used in New York City's mayoral elections.

ICYMI: City Launches 'Green Bank' to Spur Renewable Energy Projects

Philadelphia launched a so-called "green bank," officially the Philadelphia Green Capital Corp., which will provide financing for "energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in the Philadelphia region." The move was praised by members of City Council, with Councilmember Green saying it "moves the needle toward a more prosperous and equitable future for our City."

Council's Week Ahead: Hearing Roundup

Monday, October 4:

10:00 a.m.: The Committees on Law and Government & Commerce and Economic Development will hold a joint hearing on "the relationship between public safety and the economic vitality of neighborhood commercial corridors."-

Wednesday, October 6:

9:00 a.m.: The 9:00 a.m.: The Finance Committee will review the $100 million in spending related to the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative.

2:00 p.m.: The Committee on Commerce & Economic Development will hold a hearing on "the economic impact of the film industry in Philadelphia."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.