Green hydrogen is a new form of green energy, a clean and safe energy carrier that can be used as a fuel for electricity production and transportation. As with any new industry, there is much that is up in the air as far as its regulation, industrialization, and progress goes. Janice Lin and Tony Toranto pull from their robust knowledge of the green hydrogen industry as they cover the basics of what green hydrogen is, how it's created as well as what its future looks like in America.

Janice Lin is the Founder and President of the Green Hydrogen Coalition and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Strategen. Janice has over 25 years of strategy experience and has distinguished herself as a leading clean energy changemaker. Janice co-founded and for a decade served as Executive Director of the California Energy Storage Alliance, where she helped create the world's most robust energy storage market. In 2019, Janice launched the Green Hydrogen Coalition, an educational non-profit dedicated to facilitating policies and practices to advance the production and use of green hydrogen in all sectors where it will accelerate the transition to a carbon free energy system.

Tony Toranto is a partner in the Real Estate, Corporate and Finance Practice Groups in the firm's San Diego (Del Mar) and San Francisco offices. Tony is a nationally recognized finance and commercial lawyer with three areas of concentration: corporate, real estate and energy transactions. He is Team Leader of the firm's Energy, Infrastructure and Project Finance Team, who regularly advises clients on conventional and renewable projects, including some of the largest energy projects in the industry. Tony is on the Leadership Committee of the Green Hydrogen Coalition. He possesses a dual J.D./M.B.A. degree and started his career as a client in private equity; he brings that commercial understanding to every deal.

What is green hydrogen?

What are some processes used to create green hydrogen?

Are these methods considered a win for environmental integrity?

What led you, Janice, to form the Green Hydrogen Coalition?

What barriers in storing, processing, or converting hydrogen have you experienced since forming the GHC?

Why isn't the entire United States in a green hydrogen state currently?

Are other nations moving through their governmental systems more quickly in creating a regulatory framework for green hydrogen?

Do you think green hydrogen may displace other mobile fuels and their storage?

Green Hydrogen Coalition

