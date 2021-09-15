United States:
Gulf Coast Offshore Wind: Opportunities And Challenges
15 September 2021
Shearman & Sterling LLP
Partners Robert Freedman (New York-Project Development and
Finance) and Omar Samji (Houston-Private Equity) and counsel
Gabriel Salinas (Houston-Private Equity) authored an expert
analysis article for Law360 about the opportunity offshore
wind provides for local economic growth and job creation. The
article reviews opportunities and challenges for offshore wind in
the U.S., covers the Biden administration's goals, and notes
the differences between offshore oil and gas leases and offshore
wind leases.
Read "Gulf Coast Offshore Wind: Opportunities
And Challenges."
First published by Law360.
