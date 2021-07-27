ARTICLE

Lesser-Known (But Important) Exceptions In Construction Stormwater Discharge Permitting Peckar & Abramson PC Most contractors know generally that if their construction work will disturb one acre or more of earth, they may need to obtain coverage under the applicable construction stormwater discharge general permit.

ESG In U.S. Offshore Wind (and Not For The Reason That You Probably Are Thinking) Mayer Brown Offshore wind ("OSW") project development in the United States continues its rapid pace, and, in addition to the significant "E" (environmental) factors already present in such projects...

The Forever Chemicals Are Also Everywhere Chemicals Mintz Yes, you read that excerpt correctly. One in five municipalities required by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to test for PFAS in their drinking water found them...

Window Widens For Completing Construction On Renewable Energy Projects Morrison & Foerster LLP Good news came for renewable energy developers on June 29, 2021, when the IRS issued Notice 2021-41. The notice gives developers more time to finish projects and makes it easier to prove...

Corporate Offtake Agreements Are A Driving Force Behind The Shift Toward Renewable Energy In The United States Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton Continued commitments to renewable generation in 2021 mean that corporate purchasers remain major drivers in the development of new wind and solar power generation projects in the United States.