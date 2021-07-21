ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from United States

ESG In U.S. Offshore Wind (and Not For The Reason That You Probably Are Thinking) Mayer Brown Offshore wind ("OSW") project development in the United States continues its rapid pace, and, in addition to the significant "E" (environmental) factors already present in such projects...

Lesser-Known (But Important) Exceptions In Construction Stormwater Discharge Permitting Peckar & Abramson PC Most contractors know generally that if their construction work will disturb one acre or more of earth, they may need to obtain coverage under the applicable construction stormwater discharge general permit.

Window Widens For Completing Construction On Renewable Energy Projects Morrison & Foerster LLP Good news came for renewable energy developers on June 29, 2021, when the IRS issued Notice 2021-41. The notice gives developers more time to finish projects and makes it easier to prove...

Getting What You Paid For: Certification And Verification Of Blue And Green Hydrogen Baker Botts All hydrogen molecules are identical, irrespective of the hydrogen production method employed.

POWER DEVELOPMENT PLAN VIII (PDP8) – Upcoming List Of LNG-to-Power Projects – What You Must Know: Duane Morris LLP As you may know, in late March 2021, the very first draft of the Prime Minister's Decision on the Approval of National Power Development Planning VIII (PDP8) ("Draft") has been published through...