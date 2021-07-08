ARTICLE

07.07.2021

Clean energy technology has been on the rise. As companies strive to become more sustainable and the cost of manufacturing renewable energy continues to decline, we're taking a look at the driving factors behind the shift toward renewable energy and exploring how multinationals can meaningfully participate in this market.

Joining us for this conversation are attorneys Paul Kaufman and Ben Huffman.

Paul Kaufman is a partner of the Real Estate and Land Use and Environment Practice Groups in Sheppard Mullin's San Diego (Del Mar) office. Paul has been an energy lawyer since 1984. Over a career of almost 30 years, he has negotiated all manner of project contracts, including power purchase agreements, hedges, interconnection and transmission agreements and equipment procurement and construction contracts. He represents parties in M&A transactions involving development and operating wind and solar generating projects. He works with renewable energy technologies, including on large wind, solar and biomass projects, and on conventional power plants using fossil fuels, as well as gas storage projects.

Ben Huffman is a partner in the Energy, Infrastructure and Project Finance Team and the Real Estate, Land Use and Environmental Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Chicago office. Ben helps developers, utilities, infrastructure funds, banks and institutional investors finance, buy and sell infrastructure projects, and advises the companies that develop and own those projects, across the United States. While his experience spans asset classes and transaction types, he focuses on tax credit monetization transactions and renewable energy generation facilities.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What did the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PERPA) allow utility companies do?

How have the models of energy distribution developed over the years?

What is a "contract for differences"?

What are environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and how can companies establish and meet those goals?

Why is there a huge push for sustainability and renewable energy in the technology industry?

Is there pressure on the U.S. government to move towards renewable energies in order to compete with the governments of other countries?

Does the current Biden administration infrastructure bill include any proposals that aid the use of renewal energy?

Why are there a lot of private funds and investments in the renewable energy space?

What are some questions corporations, developers, and investors should consider when transitioning to renewable energy use?

Resources Mentioned:

The Wall Street Journal article, "Amazon and Other Tech Giants Race to Buy Up Renewable Energy"

