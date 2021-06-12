ARTICLE

On June 9, Winston & Strawn's Maritime Practice Chair Charlie Papavizas will speak on IPFA's webinar titled "U.S. Offshore Wind: A Commercial Policy and Regulatory Update."

With the Biden Administration preparing to take coordinated measures to support rapid offshore wind deployment and declaring its intention to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind in the U.S. by 2030, panelists will provide an update on the rising momentum for offshore wind power in the U.S. Market specialists will discuss legislative proposals, the status on offshore leases and permitting, and investors' considerations as well as supply chain challenges.

