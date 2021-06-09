Troutman Pepper has released the June 2021 issue of the Hydropower Report. Hydropower regulation, and the environmental and natural resources issues that apply to hydropower development and operation, are at the forefront of emerging policy and legal debates nationwide. We are seeing a resurgence in these issues recently, spurred by significant policy shifts of the current Administration, coupled with judicial rulings that apply directly and indirectly to the number of federal environmental programs applicable to hydropower. As these matters continue to quickly emerge, it is our hope that the Hydropower Report will be a useful resource for the hydropower industry.

View the Hydropower Report online here.

