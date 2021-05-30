ARTICLE

United States: Recent Developments In The Offshore Wind Energy Industry With Special Guest Jennifer Simon Lento Of Vineyard Wind

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the first episode of our Energy and Environment Review series, Ballard's energy and environmental lawyers will address the energy evolution driven by climate change, renewable energy innovation, electrification and energy efficiency, as consumers, generators and investors alike strive for a sustainable future. Today's episode features a discussion of the state of the offshore wind energy business in the U.S., including regulatory and environmental issues, developments under the Biden Administration, and coming areas of opportunity for further development.

Leading the discussion is Brendan Collins, a Partner in Ballard's Philadelphia office who is the Practice Leader of the firm's Manufacturing Group and an environmental lawyer who devotes his practice primarily to clients in the electric power sector and the oil and gas industry.

Brendan's guest is Jennifer Simon Lento, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer at Vineyard Wind, a developer of one of the largest U.S. offshore wind projects.

A Recording Transcript will be available shortly

To view the podcast please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.