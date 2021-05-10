United States:
ISDA Publishes New U.S. Renewable Energy Certificate Annex
10 May 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
ISDA published a new U.S. Renewable Energy
Certificate ("REC") Annex intended to allow firms to
transact in RECs under the ISDA Master Agreement.
ISDA explained that "RECs represent the environmental
attributes of renewable energy generation," and that
"buyers of RECs have the rights to the characteristics of
renewable energy, allowing firms that may not be able to connect
directly to a renewable electricity supply to support clean energy
and meet their ESG goals." ISDA said that the Annex will
enable more efficient trading in RECs based on standardized product
terms in environmental, social and governance areas.
Primary Sources
- ISDA Press Release: ISDA Publishes U.S. Renewable
Energy Certificate Annex
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from United States
New Day For The US Conflict Minerals Rule
Squire Patton Boggs LLP
It's Inauguration Day in the US, and it's likely to be a new day for the US conflict minerals rule. Where have we been and where are we going?
Akin Gump Publishes 2020 Energy Year In Review
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump is pleased to announce it has released its "2020 Energy Year in Review," which examines the current state of the global energy market and highlights the energy matters with which the firm was...