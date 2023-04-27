self

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Palisade Insurance Partners is open for business, becoming the first transactional risk insurer with a primary focus on contingent risk. In this episode, Bryan and Gena are joined by John McNally, President at Palisade Insurance Partners, for a discussion of his new venture and how transactional risk insurance can be creatively utilized on contingent risk matters.

Topics reviewed include: