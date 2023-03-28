ARTICLE

The consulting services offered by FTI Consulting's Global Insurance Services (GIS) helps solve the many complex and challenging problems facing the long-term care, life and health insurance industry clients, including insurers, reinsurers, captives, risk retention groups, brokers, banks, regulators, investors, and corporations. We serve our clients by delivering specialized technical expertise and leadership skills to help resolve disputes, measure and manage risk, improve operations, optimize opportunities, and increase shareholder value.

Experts with Impact"

Our clients include Fortune 500 corporations, FTSE 100 companies, global banks, major and local law firms and state and national governments and agencies in the U.S. and other countries.

Our GIS practice serves the financial, legal, operational, regulatory and transactional needs of 20 of the top 25 insurance companies in the world. We have more than 100 global insurance professionals with deep industry experience and knowledge, business acumen, and technical and leadership skills. We regularly work with leading law firms to advise insurance company senior executives, boards of directors and other stakeholders on addressing regulatory, technology and/or data modeling issues . Working in conjunction with GIS, our Data & Analytics practice brings unusually deep skills and experience in the construction of data science-enabled decision support models, as well as a portfolio of proprietary tools, methodologies and datasets to assess and help remediate model bias against protected classes of consumers.

Drawing on other segments of our business, we create fit-for-purpose, multidisciplinary teams to address client challenges and opportunities. Our credentialed insurance professionals have held a variety of leadership roles in the industry, including:

Chief executive officer and general counsel of major reinsurer

Former superintendent of the New York State Insurance Department

President and chief operating officer of reinsurance company

Executive vice president, enterprise risk management, of major insurer

Chairman and chief executive of managing agency

Chief actuary of reinsurance company, major insurers and private equity firm

Chief financial officer of Long-Term Care third party administrator

Chief financial officer, business and international insurance, of major insurer

Chief financial officer of Life & Health and Property & Casualty companies

Chief underwriting officer of global reinsurer

