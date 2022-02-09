Associate TaLona Holbert has been profiled by the New York City Bar Association as the organization's first Black History Month Spotlight for 2022.

TaLona is an award-winning associate with the firm's litigation team, where she focuses on complex insurance and reinsurance matters. She also has a deep commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and pro bono work.

"As a Black woman and former foster youth, I strive to be an accomplished lawyer who not only breaks through doors that have historically been closed to women of color and foster youth, but who keeps those doors open for those coming behind me," TaLona says. "I am passionate about mentorship and inspiring the next generation of young professionals of color to accomplish their dreams and pay it forward."

New York City Bar Association

