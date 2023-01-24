In a recent advisory, we reviewed a number of amendments to New Jersey's Millville Dallas Airmotive Plant Job Loss Notification Act (NJ WARN Act), which had been awaiting Governor Phillip D. Murphy's signature. On January 10, 2023, the Governor signed into law S3162 / A4768, which make the amendments to the NJ WARN Act effective 90 days from his signature, on April 10, 2023.

Consequently, any mass terminations on or after April 10, 2023, depending on the effective date of the termination, will be subject to the amendments to the NJ WARN Act. New Jersey employers considering a large-scale layoff should consult with legal counsel regarding the effect these amendments may have on such plans.

