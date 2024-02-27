Want to increase your profitability? You're in luck because Eric Fortenberry joins this valuable episode. He's a passionate entrepreneur who founded JobTread, a construction estimating and project management software company, in 2019. After successfully implementing the platform, the company grew from $5 to $8 million in sales and increased their gross profit by 43%.

The Quit Getting Screwed Construction Podcast: Video

self

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.