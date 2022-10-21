ARTICLE

In this podcast, Diana Nehro and Patty Shapiro discuss best practices for employers hiring global employees through third-party providers such as an employer of record (EOR), a professional employer organization, and a staffing firm. The speakers cover topics, including contracting with such vendors, the importance of understanding local labor laws, and strategies to address equity compensation. Stay tuned for the next installment of this series where Diana and Patty address the audience's most common questions in this growing area of interests for employers with a global workforce.

