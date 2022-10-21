United States:
Global Recruiting: Understanding The Implications Of A Contingent Workforce (Podcast)
21 October 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, Diana Nehro and Patty Shapiro discuss best
practices for employers hiring global employees through third-party
providers such as an employer of record (EOR), a professional
employer organization, and a staffing firm. The speakers cover
topics, including contracting with such vendors, the importance of
understanding local labor laws, and strategies to address equity
compensation. Stay tuned for the next installment of this series
where Diana and Patty address the audience's most common
questions in this growing area of interests for employers with a
global workforce.
