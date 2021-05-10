To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The lifeblood of the firm is the recruitment of exceptionally
talented lawyers. We hire lawyers with diverse backgrounds, but
with the common trait of outstanding academic and personal
achievements. We then seek to make the most of their talents by
giving them the training, support, and challenging opportunities
they need to become accomplished lawyers of the first rank.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Legal Process Management applies continuous improvement and change management principles to legal processes, maximizing both the micro- and macro-effects of those changes with the end goal of providing greater value to the client.
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.