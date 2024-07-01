Recent Transactions - June 2024

Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients, including our representing:

Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan on a $590 million offering backed by a floating-rate loan to Barings on the 809-room JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, outside Naples, Florida.

Wells Fargo on a $415 million transaction backed by a three-year, fixed-rate loan to JDL Development and Wanxiang America Real Estate on One Chicago, a 735-unit luxury apartment complex in downtown Chicago.

Goldman Sachs on $300 million of bonds backed by a floating-rate loan to Alexico Group on the Mark Hotel, at 25 East 77th Street in Manhattan.

