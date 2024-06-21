ARTICLE
21 June 2024

The Property Line: SPE-lling It Out – Special Purpose Entities And The Corporate Transparency Act (Podcast)

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Special purpose entities (SPEs) are frequently employed in commercial real estate transactions to mitigate bankruptcy risks associated with borrowers or their properties.
United States Real Estate and Construction
To qualify as bankruptcy remote, these entities must meet specific requirements, such as appointing "independent directors" and "springing members." With the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) now in effect, mandating the disclosure of beneficial owners, SPEs must ensure compliance to avoid severe penalties for non-reporting or false reporting.

In this episode, Cameron Weil and Dustin Lauermann join Jay Wardlaw to explore the intersection of the CTA and SPEs and discuss how those affected can ensure compliance.

The Property Line" is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

