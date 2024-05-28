Kathy Zelenock's article, "Charging Forward! EV Charging Stations on Commercial Properties Create Real Estate Questions," was recently published in the American Bar Association Probate and Property magazine. Her article provides an overview of considerations that may be helpful to commercial property owners who are looking to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on their property. To read more, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.