Join Us For A Webinar On Adapting Insurance To Align With Evolving Methods Of Project Delivery

Insurance on a project is a vital tool with which to manage project risk. In a warming world with ever larger and more complex projects, insurance becomes that much more important to ensure that projects can stay on track after an accident or other insurable event.

Join Jim Vorhis and me on May 30th for the next webinar in our Infra Insight webinar series focused on navigating risks and adapting insurance to align with evolving methods of project delivery. We are excited to welcome our guest panelists, Michael Earp and Tariq Taherbhai from Aon Construction & Infrastructure.

During this session, we will:

Provide a brief overview of the main types of project insurances along with commentary on the state of the insurance markets, with a focus on certain insurance products that are seen as essential to project delivery;

Discuss how project delivery models impact the availability of insurance and what evolving delivery models might mean for insurance availability in the future; and

Emphasize the importance of early engagement with specialist advisors when setting their insurance requirements to allow for effective and efficient insurance program design.

