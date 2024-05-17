The Property Line: Retail Roulette – Betting On The Future At ICSC Vegas (Podcast)

self Seyfarth's The Property Line · Retail Roulette: Betting on the Future at ICSC Vegas

Amidst a challenging office market and tempered growth in the industrial and life sciences sectors, the retail landscape stands resilient. As retailers, owners, developers, brokers, and other industry professionals gather for the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) annual conference in Las Vegas, anticipation grows for revelations on the future trajectory of retail in 2024 and beyond.

In this episode, Greg Covey, senior managing director at Newmark, joins Eric Greenberg and James O'Brien to discuss the current state of retail, observed trends, and more.

