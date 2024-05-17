ARTICLE
17 May 2024

The Property Line: Retail Roulette – Betting On The Future At ICSC Vegas (Podcast)

Amidst a challenging office market and tempered growth in the industrial and life sciences sectors, the retail landscape stands resilient.
Amidst a challenging office market and tempered growth in the industrial and life sciences sectors, the retail landscape stands resilient. As retailers, owners, developers, brokers, and other industry professionals gather for the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) annual conference in Las Vegas, anticipation grows for revelations on the future trajectory of retail in 2024 and beyond.

In this episode, Greg Covey, senior managing director at Newmark, joins Eric Greenberg and James O'Brien to discuss the current state of retail, observed trends, and more.

The Property Line" is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

