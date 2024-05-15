ARTICLE
15 May 2024

Fairfax County, Virginia, Proposes Updated Zoning Regulations Related To Data Centers

In response to the direction issued on March 19, 2024, by the Board of Supervisors of Fairfax County, Virginia, the county's Department of Planning and Development...
Highlights

  • In response to the direction issued on March 19, 2024, by the Board of Supervisors of Fairfax County, Virginia, the county's Department of Planning and Development recently released proposed text for a zoning ordinance amendment to provide stronger controls regarding the permitted locations, building design and noise standards of all data centers in the county.
  • Public hearings on the zoning ordinance amendment are currently scheduled before the Planning Commission on June 5, 2024, and before the Board of Supervisors on July 16, 2024.

In response to the direction issued on March 19, 2024, by the Board of Supervisors of Fairfax County, Virginia, the county's Department of Planning and Development recently released proposed text for a zoning ordinance amendment to provide stronger controls regarding the permitted locations, building design and noise standards of all data centers in the county.

Proposed Text

As summarized in the bullets and charts below, the proposed text modifies existing regulations, creates new use-specific standards for by-right approvals in certain zoning districts, and allows for a Special Exception application to modify some of those standards. The proposed text either amends or creates requirements pertaining to:

  • Screening and Enclosure of Equipment: Required for all data centers
  • Size Thresholds for By-Right Data Centers:
    • Limits by-right threshold in I-4 district to 80,000 square feet of gross floor area (GFA)
    • Retains other existing by-right thresholds
    • Provides option for repurposing existing buildings
  • Setbacks from Residential: Staff has proposed a 200-foot setback but is recommending advertising up to a 500-foot setback
  • Distance from Metro: One-half mile
  • Required Noise Studies: Required with by-right data centers and Special Exception applications; an additional noise study is required post-construction but prior to issuance of occupancy permit
  • Building Design: Requirement for a main entrance feature, change in façade surface every 150 horizontal feet and for building fenestration design features

In addition, new submission requirements are proposed for a rezoning or Special Exception that would require noise studies and architectural studies at the time of submission.

The following tables outline the existing requirements and recommendations in the proposed zoning ordinance amendment:

Current Zoning Permissions

Zoning District By-Right Standards Special Exception (SE) Standards
C-3 (Office)
C-4 (High Intensity Office)		 Up to 40,000 SF of GFA; or larger if repurposing a building existing on May 10, 2023 Required for larger size; or for increase in height or FAR
I-2 (Low Intensity Industrial)
I-3 (Light Intensity Industrial)		 Up to 80,000 SF of GFA; or larger if repurposing a building existing on May 10, 2023 Required for larger size; or for increase in height or FAR
I-4 (Medium Intensity Industrial)
I-5 (General Industrial)
I-6 (Heavy Industrial)		 Yes (limited by district height of 75 feet and FAR of 0.5) Required for increase in height or FAR
PRC (Town Center, Convention/Conference Center)
PDC (Planned Development Commercial)
PTC (Planned Tysons Corner Urban)		 Yes, if shown on the development plan n/a


Source: Zoning Ordinance Amendment –
Data Centers – Staff Summary, April 23, 2024

Proposed Data Center Use Standards

  By-Right Standards SE Standards
Equipment screening/enclosure All districts Same
Maximum size C-3, C-4: 40,000 SF or repurposing
I-2 – I-4: 80,000 SF or repurposing		 Size limit may be exceeded; zoning district FAR still applies
I-4 (Medium Intensity Industrial)
Setback from residential		 200 feet (up to 500 feet) SE for lesser distance
Distance from Metro ½ mile SE for lesser distance
Noise study All districts Same
Building design standards Conventional districts: main entrance feature; variation in façade surface every 150 feet; minimum 30 percent fenestration SE or development plan: submit architectural sketches, sight line studies; variation in massing if within 200 feet of residential


Source: Zoning Ordinance Amendment –
Data Centers – Staff Summary, April 23, 2024

For additional details, read the full staff summary of the proposed zoning ordinance amendment.

Up Next: Public Hearings

Public hearings on the zoning ordinance amendment are currently scheduled before the Planning Commission on June 5, 2024, and before the Board of Supervisors on July 16, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

