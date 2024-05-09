ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

At face value, FSBO talks the talk. You may know someone who's taken that route. With how hot the housing market is, they should receive many offers at or above where the appraisal lands. What they end up receiving are Facebook messages saying, “Is this item still available?” The problem is, they aren't experts in selling a house. The images of the property weren't flattering, the description was poorly outlined, and it wasn't listed in the right place. By trying to save money on realtor costs, they end up wasting time.

Moral of the story: It's best to trust people who specialize in selling if you want to get it sold.

When you're trying to sell your business, the importance of this is multiplied. Afterall, anyone can buy a house. Not everyone can buy your business, let alone run it successfully.

This is where we come in. Let me explain:

Marketing

Every business that we list gets actively marketed. Over the years, we've built an extensive list of potential buyers searching in any space. Additionally, we focus solely on your business to find new qualified buyers. We share relevant details and answer any questions they have so they can put together an offer. At the end of that period, you'll get the chance to choose the best offers to move forward in the process.

Memorandum

When we list your business, we have a dedicated team of individuals who will build a 20-30 page document sharing everything a potential buyer might want to know within reason. With your help, the document will dive into information such as the company's history, financials, employees, and growth opportunities. The goal of this is to share with a potential buyer why you're successful and why they should buy your business.

Price

Having sold many businesses, we're confident with where the market stands at all times. Our team will provide you with a realistic value of where to expect the offers to fall. We don't sugar coat. We'll tell you what we think the price of your business is if we took it to market today.

When the offers do come in, we understand what's doable and can help negotiate a deal that is both financeable and attractive for a seller.

Closers

Deals can fall apart. This can be due to company financials declining, buyers not being able to receive financing, or banks having additional requirements they'd like to see in a deal. It's important to have someone on your side who has seen it before. We not only have a team that markets your business but will also get it across the finish line.

Just like selling a home, there are a lot of things that go into selling a business, and many of them you may not be aware of. It's best to have someone by your side throughout the process that has been through it before and can get it sold in a reasonable amount of time.

Or you could try to list it yourself and answer a bunch of messages saying “Is this item still available?”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.