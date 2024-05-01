On April 11, 2024, Lt. Governor Patrick issued interim charges for Senate committees to study in preparation for the 89th Legislative Session. Interim charges are directives to committees to study specific policy issues and make recommendations. Committee findings often influence future legislation.

We identified three interim charges impacting affordable housing.

Senate Local Government Committee:

The Local Government Committee will study housing affordability and issues related to housing supply, homelessness, and methods of providing and financing affordable housing. Additionally, the committee will make recommendations to reduce regulatory barriers, strengthen property rights, and improve transparency and accountability in public programs for housing.

Senate Business & Commerce Committee:

The Business and Commerce Committee will study the rising costs of insurance and assess the impact of rising property and casualty insurance costs on Texas property owners, real estate lenders, and commercial and industrial development. The intent of the study is to identify ways to increase consumer transparency to better inform coverage decisions and make recommendations to ensure a competitive and affordable insurance market for consumers.

Veteran Affairs Committee:

The Veteran Affairs Committee will study the accessibility and affordability of veteran housing and factors that contribute to veteran homelessness. The committee is tasked with determining whether the Veterans Land Board has the tools necessary to maximize their assistance to eligible borrowers in home lending and making recommendations to update state standards related to veteran home loans and housing.

Senate interim hearings begin in May. Each committee is responsible for determining the timing and frequency of meetings and the consideration of public input. Interim reports are released prior to the legislative session.

