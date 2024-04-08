United States:
Burst Session II: Trends In The Office Sector (Video)
08 April 2024
Goodwin Procter LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Brian Steinwurtzel, Co-CEO and Principal, GFP
Real Estate
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States
Indemnification In Construction Contracts
The Cromeens Law Firm
I think a lot of contractors are afraid of indemnification provisions because they do not know what they mean and how they are supposed to work.
5 Things To Watch Out For In A Retail Lease Agreement
Thompson Coburn LLP
There is no one size fits all when it comes to commercial lease forms. Just like a perfectly fitted suit, every commercial lease should be tailored to fit the particular parties, properties, uses and issues involved.