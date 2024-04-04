United States:
Recent Transactions
04 April 2024
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on
behalf of clients:
- Represented a group of two national banks in the refinance of a
Class A office building located in Burbank, California
- Representation in a $145 million financing with respect to the
construction of an approximately 532-key hotel commonly known as
the Great Wolf Lodge & Resort on the real property located in
Webster, Texas
