In Seyfarth's 9th annual Real Estate Market Sentiment Survey, executives across the commercial real estate sector weigh in on their top concerns and investment priorities as they navigate a delicate balance between hope and caution, mindful of impacts stemming from potential rate adjustments, persistent scarcity in debt financing, the looming specter of an economic slowdown, new workplace norms, and a lack of consensus in real estate valuations.

In this episode, Ron Gart and James O'Brien join Eric Greenberg to discuss what they found to be most revealing from the results.

