United States:
District Of Columbia Releases Regulations For The Housing In Downtown Tax Abatement
27 March 2024
Holland & Knight
The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic
Development (DMPED) for the District of Columbia issued regulations
effectuating the Housing in Downtown Tax Abatement (Abatement) on
March 22, 2024. The regulations implement the provisions of the
recently approved Abatement that authorize the mayor to approve
real estate tax abatements as an incentive for the development of
residential use in an area more broadly described as the
District's downtown.
The Abatement regulations and the Abatement's application portal can be found online.
