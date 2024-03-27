ARTICLE

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) for the District of Columbia issued regulations effectuating the Housing in Downtown Tax Abatement (Abatement) on March 22, 2024. The regulations implement the provisions of the recently approved Abatement that authorize the mayor to approve real estate tax abatements as an incentive for the development of residential use in an area more broadly described as the District's downtown.

The Abatement regulations and the Abatement's application portal can be found online.

