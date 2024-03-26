United States:
City-Owned Lots On Harrison Ave. In Roxbury Could Soon Be Big Housing Complex
26 March 2024
Goulston & Storrs
The Wu administration's push to transform city-owned parking
lots into affordable housing has attracted developers across
neighborhoods like Charlestown and Chinatown. Now, their focus is
on a 4.5-acre asphalt area near Boston Medical Center in Roxbury.
This space, once part of a vibrant urban landscape, is currently
occupied by parking lots controlled by the Boston Water and Sewer
Commission. The administration aims to revitalize this area by
encouraging developers to propose mixed-use buildings with
affordable housing, retail, and services on the ground floor, along
with open space.
What will development look like in this area, and how will it
benefit the City of Boston by tying together Roxbury and the South
End?
Attorney Matthew Kiefer shares his thoughts in this Boston Globe article.
It certainly has a higher and better use than parking
lots. . . . That gap between the South End and Roxbury, having that
get filled in, would be a good thing.
