HB24-1085

Summary

Under current law, the statute of limitation to bring a claim against a real estate appraiser begins to run when the party discovers an alleged defect in the appraisal. HB24-1085 would require a claimant to bring an action against a real estate appraiser within 5 years after the date of the appraisal report, except that an action for fraud must be brought within 3 years after the cause of action accrues.

Legislative Updates

2024-03-18 / Failed

Senate Committee on Judiciary Postpone Indefinitely

Senate Committee on Judiciary Postpone Indefinitely 2024-02-20 / Engrossed

Introduced in Senate - Assigned to Judiciary

Introduced in Senate - Assigned to Judiciary 2024-02-12

House Third Reading Passed - No Amendments

House Third Reading Passed - No Amendments 2024-02-09

House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with Amendments - Committee

House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with Amendments - Committee 2024-02-06

House Second Reading Laid Over Daily - No Amendments

House Second Reading Laid Over Daily - No Amendments 2024-02-01 / Introduced

House Committee on Business Affairs & Labor Refer Amended to House Committee of the Whole

House Committee on Business Affairs & Labor Refer Amended to House Committee of the Whole 2024-01-10

Introduced In House - Assigned to Business Affairs & Labor

