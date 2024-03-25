United States:
Limitation On Actions Against Appraisers
25 March 2024
Davis Graham & Stubbs
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
HB24-1085
Summary
Under current law, the statute of limitation to bring a claim
against a real estate appraiser begins to run when the party
discovers an alleged defect in the appraisal. HB24-1085 would
require a claimant to bring an action against a real estate
appraiser within 5 years after the date of the appraisal report,
except that an action for fraud must be brought within 3 years
after the cause of action accrues.
Legislative Updates
- 2024-03-18 / Failed
Senate Committee on Judiciary Postpone Indefinitely
- 2024-02-20 / Engrossed
Introduced in Senate - Assigned to Judiciary
- 2024-02-12
House Third Reading Passed - No Amendments
- 2024-02-09
House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with
Amendments - Committee
- 2024-02-06
House Second Reading Laid Over Daily - No Amendments
- 2024-02-01 / Introduced
House Committee on Business Affairs & Labor Refer
Amended to House Committee of the Whole
- 2024-01-10
Introduced In House - Assigned to Business Affairs &
Labor
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States
Exiting Commercial Real Estate Joint Ventures
KI Legal
Exiting a commercial real estate joint venture can be a complex process that requires careful planning and execution. Exiting a joint venture requires a thorough understanding...
Beyond Closing: The Power Of A Gap Indemnity
Dickinson Wright PLLC
In a typical real estate transaction, there's often a critical period between the closing and the official recording of documents—a period aptly known as the "gap."
5 Trends To Watch: 2024 Florida Real Estate
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Following last year's implementation of Florida's Live Local Act, which aims to increase the supply of affordable housing statewide, we expect to see developers look to take advantage ...
Beware Of Bogus Construction Back Charges
The Cromeens Law Firm
Recently, I have had several cases where my clients were being assessed large back charges on commercial projects. Only to find out, after a little digging, the evidence relating...