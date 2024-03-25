SB24-106

Summary

The bill clarifies the Construction Defect Action Reform Act (CDARA) as to who is a claimant. The bill would also add additional forms of permissible alternative dispute resolution and add requirements for a unit owners' association to obtain written consent of 2/3 of actual owners of units before bringing a claim. The bill would also bar claimants from seeking damages for failing to comply with building codes or industry standards unless the failure results in actual damage to real or personal property and the damage leads to the imminent risk of injury or death or threat to life, health or safety.

Legislative Updates

[Hearing: March 21 @ 2:00 PM in Room SCR 352]

2024-02-05 - Introduced

Assigned to Local Government & Housing

Assigned to Local Government & Housing Under Consideration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.