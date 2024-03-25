United States:
Right To Remedy Construction Defects
25 March 2024
Davis Graham & Stubbs
SB24-106
Summary
The bill clarifies the Construction Defect Action Reform Act
(CDARA) as to who is a claimant. The bill would also add additional
forms of permissible alternative dispute resolution and add
requirements for a unit owners' association to obtain written
consent of 2/3 of actual owners of units before bringing a claim.
The bill would also bar claimants from seeking damages for failing
to comply with building codes or industry standards unless the
failure results in actual damage to real or personal property and
the damage leads to the imminent risk of injury or death or threat
to life, health or safety.
Legislative Updates
[Hearing: March 21 @ 2:00 PM in Room SCR 352]
- 2024-02-05 - Introduced
Assigned to Local Government & Housing
- Under Consideration
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
