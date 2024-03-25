Use this guide as a reference when filing lien and bond claim notices for the month of March. If you have any questions about the lien and bond claim process, don't hesitate to reach out to any member of the Gray Reed Construction Practice Group.

Lien and Bond Claim Notices and Filings Required by: March 15, 2024
   
Texas Property Code Chapter 53    
Notice of Intent to Lien for Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials Furnished During:   December 2023  
Liens Filed by Original Contractors and Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials Furnished During:   November 2023  
   
Texas Government Code Chapter 2253    
Notice of Unpaid Claim for Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials to GC Furnished During:   January 2024  
Notice of Unpaid Claim for Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials to GC and Surety Furnished During:   December 2023  


