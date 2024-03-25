United States:
Lien And Bond Claims In March 2024: Dates To Remember
25 March 2024
Gray Reed & McGraw LLP
Use this guide as a reference when filing lien and bond claim
notices for the month of March. If you have any questions about the
lien and bond claim process, don't hesitate to reach out to any
member of the Gray Reed Construction Practice Group.
|Lien and Bond Claim Notices and
Filings Required by:
|March 15, 2024
|
|
|Texas Property Code Chapter
53
|
|Notice of Intent to Lien for
Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials Furnished During:
|December
2023
|Liens Filed by Original Contractors
and Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials Furnished
During:
|November
2023
|
|
|Texas Government Code Chapter
2253
|
|Notice of Unpaid Claim for
Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials to GC Furnished
During:
|January
2024
|Notice of Unpaid Claim for
Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials to GC and
Surety Furnished During:
|December
2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide
to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about
your specific circumstances.
