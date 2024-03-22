United States:
Homeowners' Associations Foreclosures Sales Requirements
22 March 2024
Davis Graham & Stubbs
HB24-1158
Summary
The bill requires notices to be sent to unit owners in an HOA
before the HOA may foreclose on the unit for past due assessments,
limits who can purchase the foreclosed unit, sets a minimum initial
bid amount for the HOA at auction. The bill also caps the attorney
fees an HOA may recover in a foreclosure action.
Legislative Updates
[Hearing: March 20 @ 1:30 PM in Room
LSB-A]
- 2024-01-31 / Introduced
Introduced In House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing &
Local Government
