HB24-1158

Summary

The bill requires notices to be sent to unit owners in an HOA before the HOA may foreclose on the unit for past due assessments, limits who can purchase the foreclosed unit, sets a minimum initial bid amount for the HOA at auction. The bill also caps the attorney fees an HOA may recover in a foreclosure action.

Legislative Updates [Hearing: March 20 @ 1:30 PM in Room LSB-A] 2024-01-31 / Introduced

Introduced In House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing & Local Government

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.